Readers’ letters: Please do right thing for city

I so agree with Jimmy Norman re his letter of July 6.

Why on earth is Aberdeen council being so shortsighted in this matter for not agreeing to the new Aberdeen stadium on the ex-AECC ground? This would be ideal to access for all fans across the entire city, and visitors too, via the bypass.

We do not want our beach ruined even more than it already is and there simply is not room for the stadium and all that it entails to be built on the land of the disused hotel.

It would also make travel an even bigger nightmare than it already is in that area.

It’s totally clear for all to see that builders cannot sell the houses they have already built in Dubford and Grandholm and yet the council are again only thinking of the possible council tax income, instead of common sense.

For once – do the right thing for our city, please.

Aberdeen now just does not have the population it had prior to the oil downturn, and there are way too many houses and flats for sale.

ST

Why import test kits?

They say the Scottish Government wants to hand out testing kits for Covid. There are two in my household – at the side of the boxes it says made in China

Is it not possible to get them made in Scotland?

James Stanley.

Advertising

Following Craig Munro’s article about misleading advertising (July 7) should we now conclude that Clean & Press Hard Seltzer is in reality the hair of the (Brew)dog?

Michael Steele, Aberdeen.

Do members of the Advertising Standards Authority have to undergo surgery to remove their sense of humour before they can commence their duties?

Avril Fyfe, Ballater.