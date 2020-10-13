Readers’ Letters: Play your part for child safety

At NSPCC Scotland we have continued to be here for children throughout this pandemic.

Through Childline, our counsellors have been supporting children with a wide range of issues, including mental health, family relationships and abuse, and our helpline has been there for adults seeking advice or concerned about the welfare of a child. Last year, our Speak Out Stay Safe programme visited 833 primary schools in Scotland, speaking to more than 145,000 children about their right to be safe from abuse and neglect.

Owing to Covid-19, the team are unable to go into schools at the moment but have been working on ways to continue to get these important messages to pupils.

Our fundraising volunteers in communities across Scotland have rallied together to think up innovative ways of raising funds for us, which is so important as we rely on public donations for 90% of our income.

We’ve had supporters host virtual fundraising events, run marathons in their back gardens and one fundraiser even cycled the length of the UK on an exercise bike in her living room.

We’re looking for enthusiastic, creative and organised people across Scotland to help us raise funds in communities to help keep more children safe. This could be on an individual basis or as part of a local fundraising group or network. You will play a key part in keeping children safe in your local area by helping NSPCC Scotland to raise money and awareness locally, while learning new skills and meeting new people. Our NSPCC Scotland fundraising team offers all the help our volunteers need to be successful.

NSPCC Scotland is here for children, whenever they need us to be, and it’s with your support that we can continue to be so, throughout this public health crisis and beyond. If you would like to find out more about how you can help in your local area then please contact scotlandfundraising@nspcc.org.uk

Paul Cockram, Head of Fundraising at NSPCC Scotland.

We were robbed

RE Mo Simpson’s column on oil and the Forties field, we didn’t so much “miss out on oil’s potential” as meekly allow a foreign government to exploit it and rob us blind… then cower in a corner while they told us we were too incompetent and/or poor to manage our own affairs.

Meanwhile, Norway extracted a similar amount of oil in 50 years and has the world’s most valuable pension fund, and the Republic of Ireland makes use of its huge natural gas reserves to maintain some of Europe’s most impressive economic growth rates.

C Downie

Work around

The virus is going to be here for a long time. We will all need to just do our best to adapt and find ways around.

S Gordon.