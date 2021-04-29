Readers’ letters: Pittodrie needs total clear-out

My love affair with Aberdeen FC began in 1947 and has passionately continued for 74 years.

However the current “team” is surely the most awful I have ever seen wearing Aberdeen jerseys.

In the 1940s, goals flowed from Hamilton, Williams and Baird.

In the Dons team of the 1950s it was even greater with goals coming from all over the park thanks to Buckley, Yorston and Leggat.

Then in the 1960s under the great Eddie Turnbull we had Harper, Jarvie, Robb and Forrest. Things got even better under Ferguson with McGhee, Black and Weir.

There is no doubt, however, that things started going backwards with the arrival of Porterfield, Paterson and Miller (Alex).

I don’t think Mr Glass is the answer as he is simply a Cormack appointment from Atalanta Reserves.

A complete clear-out at Pittodrie is called for – starting with the goalkeeper and continuing on.

Yours, in complete disgust.

Kenneth P Colville, Isle of Bute.

Hang heads in shame

Following the Dons’ 3-0 defeat to Dundee United, AFC players should hang their heads in shame – their display was shocking.

There was no enthusiasm or get-up-and-go. Manager Glass obviously has no knowledge of Scottish football and has a lot to do. Players, who should be trying to impress Glass for new contracts, all failed miserably!

T Shirron, Aberdeen.

Brick bank

Regarding TSB plans for pop-up banks following bank closures, it’s a shame what’s happened to in-person banks.

I understand that the world is moving towards online banking but some people really need a bricks and mortar bank.

Some things can’t be done easily by phone or through some artificial intelligence system.

GA.