Readers’ letters: Peat bogs offer better solution

The failure of the St Fergus carbon capture and storage scheme to proceed to the next stage may not be some political slight by the Tories in Westminster, it could be something else. Common sense.

Previous iterations have fallen short like this latest one, just another fossil fuel fiasco parading around as if it’s some great saviour which does little other than allow the status quo to persist and ruin the planet for another few decades, all on the promise of thousands of jobs (if you give us a billion).

However, there’s a far better alternative to this which the Scottish Executive has invested in, and that’s the restoration of Scotland’s peat bogs which naturally hold more carbon emissions than some misguided people think.

Ian Beattie, Baker Street, Rosemount