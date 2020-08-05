Readers’ Letters: Part to play in union pondered

As someone who was spending my last day before the end of my holiday and starting back delivering groceries around Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire on Union Street between Market Street and Bridge Street, the pedestrian bit, looking at the bus gates between Castlegate and Market Street, and it had me asking a question.

As someone who is not from Aberdeen but from Fife, it is not my place to poke my nose into Aberdeen affairs but my question is this: Is it feasible or desirable to make part or all of Union Street and area for cyclists, pedestrians and keep the bus gates?

What else needs to change is the attitudes towards independence supporters, who are part of the union as much as unionists, in my opinion?

When do politicians stop putting self-interest ahead of much-needed electoral reform to ensure all votes count and all people feel part of the union?

Peter Ovenstone

Price hike

It now appears to be the norm for businesses to hike the prices – all because of Covid-19 measures. A bit of plastic as a screen, gloves, masks, all of which now come at a premium.

A hair salon in Schoolhill raised prices by at least 50%. A podiatrist in Aberdeen raised the price by 40%.

If they continue with this philosophy the customers will just move.

J hall, Aberdeen