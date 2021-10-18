Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Readers' Letters

Readers’ letters: ‘Old’ acts raise a Hue and Cry

By Readers' letters
18/10/2021, 11:44 am
Englebert Humperdink
As the entertainment venues open I feel the north-east is being duped by “old” and “past their sell by date” bands and singers at exorbitant prices!

Del Amitri (founded 1980) have not had an album released for 20 years, Waterboys (formed 1983), Average White Band (formed 1972), Engelbert Humperdinck, pictured (launched career in 1956) and Dr Hook (formed 1968) to name but a few.

If I want to listen to these bands/singers I will go to the shops and listen to “supermarket music”. At least at supermarkets, items that are past their sell by date are at reduced prices.

I am not making a Hue and Cry (formed 1983) but it’s Madness (formed 1976) to pay the prices to relive your memories.

T Shirron, Davidson Drive, Aberdeen

Changing their tune

How times change.

Not so long ago the SNP were chanting “It’s Scotland’s oil“ but things have quickly changed to “dirty oil” now that the SNP have gone all Green.

It seems that the SNP are quick to jump ship if it means a few more votes and they really can’t be taken seriously in policy matters as loyalty is as cheap as chips within the party.

Dennis F Grattan, Mugiemoss Road, Bucksburn