Readers’ letters: ‘Old’ acts raise a Hue and Cry

As the entertainment venues open I feel the north-east is being duped by “old” and “past their sell by date” bands and singers at exorbitant prices!

Del Amitri (founded 1980) have not had an album released for 20 years, Waterboys (formed 1983), Average White Band (formed 1972), Engelbert Humperdinck, pictured (launched career in 1956) and Dr Hook (formed 1968) to name but a few.

If I want to listen to these bands/singers I will go to the shops and listen to “supermarket music”. At least at supermarkets, items that are past their sell by date are at reduced prices.

I am not making a Hue and Cry (formed 1983) but it’s Madness (formed 1976) to pay the prices to relive your memories.

T Shirron, Davidson Drive, Aberdeen

Changing their tune

How times change.

Not so long ago the SNP were chanting “It’s Scotland’s oil“ but things have quickly changed to “dirty oil” now that the SNP have gone all Green.

It seems that the SNP are quick to jump ship if it means a few more votes and they really can’t be taken seriously in policy matters as loyalty is as cheap as chips within the party.

Dennis F Grattan, Mugiemoss Road, Bucksburn