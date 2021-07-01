Readers’ letters: Oil legacy will be an ugly city

St Fittick’s Park should not be used for the furtherance of the green energy hub in Aberdeen under any circumstances.

Nobody should believe the hollow words of Maggie McGinlay and other dubious characters involved are genuine regarding the so-called “transition” this oil-mad city claims either. Community means nothing to these people. Even a cursory view of the city’s recent history with fossil fuel shows any area is a target for tyranny and deception.

Aside from the loss of “Old Torry” and its indigenous houses, Aberdeen has openly obliterated so much of what’s actually vital for a post-oil economy. Irrespective of where I look, poorly designed, and badly built residential and commercial architecture is strewn across a vastly sprawled city with little real regard to exemplary standards of design or execution. And that’s before any environmental or sociological issues are factored in.

With so many soon-to-be- vacated oil premises on offer due to the ABCs (Austerity, Brexit and Coronavirus) why don’t they reuse those?

Ian Beattie, Baker Street, Aberdeen

Buffoons on tour

It would seem my recent letter regarding ticketless Tartan Army fans has ruffled a few “see you Jimmy wigs” .

It’s all about opinions and I simply want to add this. In the middle of an ongoing pandemic, what was right about thousands of ticketless followers going to London and totally ignoring social distancing by jumping into fountains and generally gathering like a herd in Leicester Square?

Rangers fans were rightfully bombarded with complaints for their antics and quite simply, given the dramatic spike in Covid positives, Scotland fans without tickets should be equally condemned for their buffoonery.

Andrew Lamb, West Road, Fraserburgh.