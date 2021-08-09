Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
News / Opinion / Readers' Letters

Readers’ letters: Oil jobs before climate crisis

By Readers' Letters
09/08/2021, 5:00 pm
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to Whitelees windfarm, Eaglesham, as he continues his visit to Scotland.
When questioned on whether a new oil development – the massive Cambo field off the west coast of Shetland – should be approved, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said it should not proceed “as it would be giving off completely the wrong signal” at the forthcoming COP26 summit in Glasgow.

Reducing energy policy to virtue-signalling soundbites confirms what I’ve thought for a long time – Sir Keir just isn’t up to the job.

While I agree that climate change needs to be addressed, we can’t just wave a magic wand and reduce our greenhouse gas emissions to zero overnight. The transition needs to be carefully managed, not least to protect our economy, particularly here in the north-east where thousands of jobs are at stake. I’d like to ask Sir Keir and the Greens what zero-carbon jobs they have lined up for oil workers when the industry winds down but I very much doubt they have an answer.

Regardless of what compromise will be reached at the COP26 summit – flying in thousands of delegates to Glasgow is itself a hypocritical exercise in my opinion – we’ll require oil and gas for decades to come so why not use our own reserves rather than importing supplies from abroad?

Particularly when you remember that the UK is responsible for just 1.1% of global greenhouse gas emissions

Jonathan Mitchell

No bribe needed for my jab

So people have to be bribed to do the right thing.

What am I talking about? How come lorry firms have to offer 1k to attract new drivers (poke in the eye to those drivers that have stood by firm).

We now have a bribe being offered (pizza, taxis for free etc} to get the jab.

Previously those taking the jab wanted nothing. This is done as second nature. How glad I am wired up the way I am.

Michael north, Summerhill