Readers’ Letters: ‘Not proven’ is now outdated

It has been reported in several newspapers that the Scottish Government is to hold a consultation on the legal subject of the verdict “not proven”.

I believe it is long past its sell-by date, especially after the removal of double jeopardy, which is meant for more serious crimes if “new, compelling, reliable, and substantial evidence comes to light”.

The not proven verdict, I think, for most people means that we just haven’t got enough evidence yet.

Also a criminal offence tried in court, in my opinion, should have only have one of two verdicts, either guilty or not guilty. After all you cannot be proven innocent.

JH.

Jet planes are greener

G McKay is way off the mark talking about the use of jet planes to attend the G7 summit.

Nearly all these new twin-engined jets are designed to burn less fuel, with much of the aircrafts’ wings made of carbon composites.

Besides, is Mr McKay suggesting that they all go abroad on a version of Thor Heyerdahl’s Kon-Tiki?

Had President Biden set sail about January, he might be off the coast of Ireland by now.

Andrew Lamb.