Readers’ Letters: Not a place for party slogans

What a cheek! While ignoring the pandemic and any post-pandemic social, health and economic issues, it has been reported that the SNP have approached the Electoral Commission for permission to use SNP party slogans on ballot papers.

Slogans like “Vote SNP for IndyRef2”, “Both votes for IndyRef2”, and “Nicola Sturgeon for SNP First Minister”.

My opinion is that ballot papers should NOT contain any political propaganda, party slogans, or material.

Ballot papers should only contain the candidates’ name and if any political party affiliation and, of course, a box to place your vote.

JH, Aberdeen.

Glut of flats

RE the Rubislaw flats plan, I must support Mr Black wholeheartedly in objecting to the intended unsightly flats.

This new build will clash severely with the appearance of the area.

The planned heritage centre would/should have been given the thumbs up here. In Aberdeen, we have no need for additional flats, whether they be to buy or rent. There is a glut of flats for sale all over the city.

Let’s hope the objectors win the battle and the Canadian company are unable to satisfy the conditions required for the go-ahead.

SAT.

NHS wages

The NHS staff deserve much more than a 1% increase.

£20 billion should not have been squandered on a broken track-and-trace system which could have gone to giving the NHS staff a wage rise. No wonder the country is goosed.

JB.