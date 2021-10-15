Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Opinion / Readers' Letters

Readers’ letters: No substitute for seeing GP

By Readers' Letters
15/10/2021, 11:45 am
The latest NHS figures for A&E patients being seen within the four hour 95% target have been printed by some national publications, showing the lowest rate of 71.3%.

No prior listings were made, which could have been used for comparison. However, with the rate continuing to deteriorate, it is my opinion that the failure of practice GPs not to give face-to-face appointments is causing most of this increase.

I know doctors say they are “seeing” more patients but most people prefer a hands-on assessment, not a Zoom or telephone consultation.

Also, skilled doctors can normally assess someone is unwell the minute they walk into the surgery.

This doesn’t seem to happen now, with patients having to describe their symptoms to a medical secretary, who then books a remote GP discussion, who will hopefully diagnose the problem, prescribe something, or maybe see you sometime soon.

The fact is that people do not trust a “blind diagnosis”, and go to A&E.

Please doctors, get back to first-hand, personal meetings soon.

JH.

Peaceful protest only

Extinction rebellion protesters have recently blocked an oil rig repair base, and Insulate Britain have been blocking London roads.

This is all in an attempt to highlight climate change.

Good ideals but unfortunately protesters have refused to let through ambulances with critically ill patients on board.

With the upcoming Glasgow COP26 meeting on climate change, I fully expect some politically motivated protests.

That’s okay as long as they are peaceful and nobody gets hurt.

However, if emergency services cannot get through to a serious incident, and somebody is hurt, or as a worst case if someone dies due to protesters’ delay, they should be charged with manslaughter.

John Hutchison