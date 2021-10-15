Readers’ letters: No substitute for seeing GP

The latest NHS figures for A&E patients being seen within the four hour 95% target have been printed by some national publications, showing the lowest rate of 71.3%.

No prior listings were made, which could have been used for comparison. However, with the rate continuing to deteriorate, it is my opinion that the failure of practice GPs not to give face-to-face appointments is causing most of this increase.

I know doctors say they are “seeing” more patients but most people prefer a hands-on assessment, not a Zoom or telephone consultation.

Also, skilled doctors can normally assess someone is unwell the minute they walk into the surgery.

This doesn’t seem to happen now, with patients having to describe their symptoms to a medical secretary, who then books a remote GP discussion, who will hopefully diagnose the problem, prescribe something, or maybe see you sometime soon.

The fact is that people do not trust a “blind diagnosis”, and go to A&E.

Please doctors, get back to first-hand, personal meetings soon.

JH.

Peaceful protest only

Extinction rebellion protesters have recently blocked an oil rig repair base, and Insulate Britain have been blocking London roads.

This is all in an attempt to highlight climate change.

Good ideals but unfortunately protesters have refused to let through ambulances with critically ill patients on board.

With the upcoming Glasgow COP26 meeting on climate change, I fully expect some politically motivated protests.

That’s okay as long as they are peaceful and nobody gets hurt.

However, if emergency services cannot get through to a serious incident, and somebody is hurt, or as a worst case if someone dies due to protesters’ delay, they should be charged with manslaughter.

John Hutchison