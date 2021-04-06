Readers’ letters: No point trying to rejoin the EU

So the SNP and Ms Sturgeon are still insisting on an independence vote if they gain an SNP majority in Holyrood at the next election.

But what would independence mean for Scotland?

Firstly we would not be in the EU, or the UK, and would need a transition period to negotiate travel, and trade deals with both, and other countries. Of our trading partners, other UK countries have around 60%, the EU 20% and the rest worldwide.

Would we need a hard border between Scotland and the world, until agreements are in place?

Would special licences be required for our companies to export goods via England and NI? Would UK passports suffice for travel, or would we need our own? Who will pay for all this? Us, of course.

Would the EU let us join immediately? A recent report says it would be about 10 years before we could join. Our economy would also have to be extremely robust because the EU won’t want another Greek “fiasco” or countries cooking the books to join.

And what about Scots fishermen, as we’d have to re-join the common fisheries policy. For me, it’s too much of a pie in the sky future. Anyway, why would we want to join a monolithic club that is very slow to react to emergencies, and recently showed their true Big Brother attitude to previous agreements?

In my opinion, it’s not worth the bother trying to join – I don’t think the EU will be there in 10 years.

JH, Aberdeen.

Forking out

RE work delays at the Haudagain roundabout, it’s such an inconvenience getting about as a pedestrian with a toddler.

A 10-minute walk to the shop has turned into an hour’s round trip, due to the closure of certain pedestrian routes and pelican crossings.

I used to get the week’s shopping at Lidl Bucksburn and get the bus to the bottom of the road. Since several bus stops are closed it makes the journey too far to walk with many bags.

I’ve had to fork out for taxis instead.

PS.

Wrapped up

RE The cost of single-use bags increasing, the problem is the plastic packaging everything is wrapped in, and this is where we need to focus.

Plastic bags account for a tiny fraction of plastic used by supermarkets.

RG.