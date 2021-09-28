Readers’ letters: No objects to dodge in Ellon

I had the pleasure to drive to Ellon and be treated like a normal human being without so-called Spaces for People, and do some shopping without dodging dangerous objects placed to cause the maximum danger to pedestrians

Upon my return, I contacted a senior councillor to ask why we are still persisting with this stupidly, and received an email full of council speak telling me why they were unable to remove the measures.

I will leave it to your readers to come to the conclusion that full pedestrianisation is now on the cards for Union Street.

James Noel, Leggart Terrace, Aberdeen.

Wind neck in Scott

Adopted Stoney loon Scott Begbie speil stelled in my craw

As an Aiberdeen loon, born an bred, I am entitled tae spik on the redup of the toon which has been run doon fur years by cooncils fa hivnae a clue an dinae care! I lo’e Aiberdeen bit I dinae like fits gaun on noo!

Scott wints tae wind his neck in an if Aiberdeen’s at guid why disnae he nae bide here?

T Shirran, Aberdeen.

Time for solutions

Well, well, well, it looks like Ms Sturgeon is back to her enigmatic past of comparisons when there is bad news.

In my opinion, her ‘mine’s bigger/better than yours’ attitude is childish, when she compares the Scottish A&E waiting times with the rest of the UK’s services.

She even mentioned we’re better than “other countries”, but gave no facts. I think Ms Sturgeon should look at what is wrong, when the problems began, (I believe on her watch over the last few parliaments), and instigate solutions.

JH.