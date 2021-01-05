Readers’ Letters: No cycle lanes would be great

Congratulations ACC, how good it is to have the Beach Promenade cycle lanes removed.

What’s needed now is for the unused and potentially dangerous cycle lanes to be removed from the Beach Boulevard and for the traffic lights at the beach end to be reverted back to their original sequence.

Being employed in the area, I have seen countless accidents at the traffic lights on the Beach Boulevard where Links Road crosses, but never at the junction at the beach end before these cycle lanes were installed.

I fear that it is just a matter of time before something dreadful happens.

So come on ACC, the boulevard is a main artery within our road system, so let’s have it sorted.

George Duncan, Aberdeen.

Knight in a tax haven

Lewis Hamilton, who is a seven-time Formula One champion, has been made a knight in the New Year’s Honours List.

Many may consider this to be wrong since he has been living in Swiss and Monaco tax havens for 13 years and paid next to nothing in British taxes.

Others may point out that he has contributed to various charities, but this was out of money he gained by not paying UK taxes so, in effect, it was British taxpayers who funded these charities, not Hamilton.

Clark Cross.

No logic

On the story about walkers who sparked a rescue operation being fined for breaching Covid travel restrictions: So you can’t climb a hill in the middle of nowhere, but it’s okay for close contact rugby games to go on? It’s unbelievable.

SI.