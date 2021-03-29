Readers’ Letters: NHS pay rise a political stunt?

While I don’t begrudge the majority of Scotland’s NHS staff their 4% pay rise, I do object to turning the announcement of the award into a political stunt.

Conveniently, the first minister sneaked it out after Holyrood was dissolved for the May election and just hours before restrictions on government communications (known as purdah) were due to take effect.

And, of course, Nicola never misses an opportunity to get one over on Westminster, with a dig at the 1% pay rise for NHS staff south of the border.

However, if I was a police officer or public sector worker who was on the front line during the Covid crisis, I’d be wondering when my 4% pay rise is going to be announced. Over to you, Nicola.

Jonathan Mitchell.

A disaster

Is closing John Lewis the wrong decision?

I’ve spoken to quite a few people who said when they were last in the store, there were very few others in the place. If we don’t use it, we lose it. It’s like any other business. It may not be the wrong decision for John Lewis, but definitely a disaster for Aberdeen and the city centre as a whole.

Alistair Annand.

Sharp idea

I’m always interested in the annual lists of baby names favoured each year by new parents.

I wonder how long it will be before the first baby girl is give the name Zeneca?

Judi Martin, Maryculter.