Readers’ Letters: New ‘sports’ cross the line

I so often agree with Frank Gilfeather, and yesterday was no exception.

Although I am not a sports fan, some of the nonsensical inclusions in present day Olympics he refers to may just have an unintended advantage.

Next time around, why not include tiddlywinks and hopscotch in the programme, thus reviving some good old-fashioned ‘sports’?

Judy Addison, Aberdeen.

Fans lead the cheer

Celtic were beaten without Scott Brown, Aberdeen FC were beaten with Scott Brown! AFC manager Glass seems to have come with the American dream.

He inherited an average team and has signed average players. AFC won one game – whoopee!

The long season starts on Sunday, the propaganda has to stop or else the fans will be seeing brass bands, cheerleaders, hot dogs and popcorn being served up at Pittodrie.

T Shirron, Aberdeen.

Statue in situ

Nothing new regarding ACC and/or AFC’s thinking. A proposed statue of Sir Alex Ferguson in our city will receive little to no objection, but the location of the statue is being reported as outside the Richard Donald Stand… question – I thought AFC are relocating?

G. Park, Aberdeen.