Readers' Letters: 'New' market same old tale

By Readers' Letters
27/08/2021, 11:45 am
Concept images of the central part of Union Street, pedestrianised permanently.
So our council and others think it’s proper to put half our eggs (£75 million) into the Aberdeen Market revamp/rebuild.

Let’s look at what that will do. It will take years to demolish and build. What will happen to this area? The already rerouted buses will get another reroute.

Market Street and the frontage on to Union Street will have to be closed off. The Hadden Street taxi rank will go where?

Where will footfall that comes up and down Market Street go?

With all previous projects running late and over budget, I and others will not be holding our breath.

One thing with artist’s impressions – it forbids a change for photo shoots for those involved.

How many businesses will not survive the proposed rebuild?

Michael North, Summerhill, Aberdeen.

Game over for city playpark

Our council seem hellbent on spending our money on projects that run over time and over budget and no one is brought to account for any of it.

Now they are contemplating creating a new playpark at Union Terrace Gardens.

There is an excellent children’s play area at Hazlehead Park. Each time I have visited it has been well patronised by parents and children. The reason for its popularity is clear, there is free parking, the play area is well laid out and there are refreshment areas at hand.

They are now speaking about spending £400,000 on a play area at Union Terrace Gardens where there is no free parking and the council are relying on someone taking over the running of the pavilions currently being erected. I thought all the old tram cars were destroyed long ago but I see they have salvaged one for a pavilion.

Speak about reinventing the wheel when we already have a playpark at Hazelhead. If the council were to advertise a position that required the applicant to have common sense they wouldn’t know what to look for. I rest my case.

George R Davidson, Aberdeen.