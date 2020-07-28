Readers’ Letters: Nature’s beauty fringing graves

I am sad that Leslie Ironside doesn’t enjoy the beautiful wild plants that now fringe Dyce West kirkyard and calls the place a tip.

This state of nature having a place was the norm in Britain when our servicemen were fighting in two world wars.

It was part of the country they loved, whereas vast spreads of close-cut grass have been the fashion only in the last 40 years.

So I say well done to the volunteers of Dyce West who have done enough cutting in these difficult times to allow access to graves, but have also realised that excess cutting causes climate warming, and makes places look ugly.

David Welch, Woodside Road, Banchory

Selfish act

I had to visit my dentist in town, so took the bus into Aberdeen.

I was shocked while on the journey home that at least three adults were not wearing face masks.

Do people really care about others or even themselves? Do they not realise the seriousness of such a vicious virus and the consequences of contracting it?

It makes me angry to have witnessed such stupidity on the local bus service.

AK.

Plane silly

RE the boss of Aberdeen International Airport blasting “unpredictable” quarantine rules.

Never mind moaning about a perfectly sensible decision made to help stop us going into another lockdown and get the Gatwick route back.

Third biggest city in the country and no flights to London Gatwick?

ZS.