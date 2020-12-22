Readers’ Letters: Nature fights to save our planet

We all seem to be missing the point of this pandemic. It would appear that this is yet another attempt by Mother Nature to cull the species which is causing so much damage to the planet.

As the human race continues to procreate at such an alarming rate, more and more of the habitat for other species is being eroded to accommodate people.

You just have to look around to see new-build housing sprouting like carbuncles from the edges of every town and village.

Of course, the more densely populated areas are breeding grounds for the disease, as it spreads by the proximity of those who are infected.

The world leaders need to look at what can be done to slow down the reproduction of our species, in order to protect those of us who are already living on the planet. I would like my grandchildren to have space to live, grow and enjoy life.

Brian.

Takeaway troubles

Why are governments punishing the hospitality sector while allowing takeaways to trade?

These premises contribute substantially to littering and obesity, both major problems identified by the same politicians.

These businesses have profited massively during the pandemic and the streets are strewn with their rubbish.

Whatever happened to the principle that the polluter pays?

Kathryn Grant.

Add extra flight times

Re Easy Jet bringing back the Aberdeen-Gatwick flight.

It’s great the route is opening up again but only one flight a day from Gatwick and it’s at 08.30. That’s not exactly handy is it? Hopefully they’ll see sense and add a later flight as well.

A Goddog.