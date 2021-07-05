Readers’ letters: My Track and Trace experience was bad

Regarding article in Saturday July 3’s Evening Express on Track and Trace under pressure.

Might I add, in my opinion and my own Covid experience, Track and Trace are not exactly efficient?

I tested positive early February, I received my result via text message, which is standard practice. The next day I got a three-minute call from Track and Trace asking relevant questions. I said I believed I had caught Covid while attending an optician appointment on the Thursday. I was with my daughter- in-law and two granddaughters on the Saturday when I began to feel unwell. Went home to bed, booked test for the Monday, positive test results given Tuesday.

Track and Trace adviser did not ask what optician or any family member details even though I had recent contact. I was told they did not need to Track and Trace me as I had self-isolated on feeling ill, albeit I was with family members immediately prior to being ill. No details were shared with optician.

This calls into question the effectiveness of Track and Trace.

May Jeanette Craig

Sturgeon needs to focus on vaccines

Despite assurances from Nicola Sturgeon the Test and Protect scheme is in meltdown with the current peak of reported Covid cases beyond their resources to cope.

Nicola Sturgeon is now admitting that the roll-out of the vaccination programme will be the only effective means of controlling the spread of the very infectious Delta strain without putting undue pressure on our hospital services.

Dennis Forbes Grattan