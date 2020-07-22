Readers’ Letters: My beef with Ian Blackford MP

Prior to the United Kingdom’s entry into the European Union’s predecessor, the Common Market, we had an internal market which meant, for example, that Scotch Beef could be sold without tariff or checks in the West Country and Wales.

When we leave the EU at the end of the year, it makes sense for us to revert to this tried and tested system.

But not, of course, if you’re the SNP.

In their latest round of grumbling and grievances, this represents part of “the biggest power grab since the Scottish Parliament voted for devolution”, according to Ian Blackford MP.

I’d like to ask Mr Blackford why the SNP is very much in favour of a free market for goods and services in Europe but not within the UK?

There is talk of the infamous chlorinated chicken being dumped on us by Uncle Sam as part of a transatlantic trade deal, but even if this did happen – the UK Government says it won’t – then I’m sure consumers wouldn’t buy it anyway, so this must make the phoney poultry a red herring?

The bottom line is that post-Brexit, Holyrood will gain powers, so surely that is something the SNP should be celebrating rather than criticising?

Jonathan Mitchell.

Wren-sized Creme Egg?

Cadbury have announced that their multi-pack confectionery products are to be reduced in size, but there will be no reduction in price.

They claim this is to address the problem of obesity in children who consume their products.

I don’t buy this feeble excuse as, while prices have shown a continual rise, there has also been a gradual decrease in the size of their products over the years, and without, until now, any real consideration about health.

But business is business and no one is forcing us to purchase these products. Yes, their promotions will continue, but will the practice of reducing the actual size of the product reach a stage where we’ll finish up paying only for the wrapper?

Not quite, but it’s unlikely the public will change their ways as most of us really enjoy something Cadbury has offer, in particular their creme eggs.

TF.