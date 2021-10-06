Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Opinion / Readers' Letters

Readers’ letters: Murder probe a fresh incentive

By Readers' Letters
06/10/2021, 11:45 am
Det Insp James Callander , inset right, with the new reward poster with photos from the investigation into George Murdoch's murder who is inset left.
In 2015, we made the decision to post a reward of £10,000, in the hope it might encourage new information to come forward to help solve the murder of our uncle, George Murdoch, in 1983.

Last week, on the 38th anniversary of his death, 29th Sept 2021, a totally unexpected and, overwhelmingly kind and generous offer was made by both local papers, the Evening Express and the Press & Journal. They doubled the initial reward to £20,000.

This just might provide the incentive to produce new information needed to resolve this sad case. Both papers have been very supportive since we approached them in 2015, in helping to bring this cold case back into the spotlight. Their reporters have always done an excellent job, reporting factually and staying on message. No sensationalism.

On this particular occasion though, not only did they achieve the same high standards, they went above and beyond them.

To all who participated and were responsible for preparing reports, conducting interviews, producing videos, researching material and, achieving this massive increase in the reward, I and my wife Robina, along with my brother Robert and his wife Christine, owe a debt of gratitude and our most sincere thanks.

To the top management of both papers, we also offer our heartfelt thanks for sanctioning this and injecting new life into this case.

Alex Mckay

Baillie’s miscount

It was striking to note Jackie Baillie MSP, Scottish Labour’s deputy leader, claim that Labour cannot return to power at Westminster without a revival in Scotland.

Since the General Election of 1945 there have been only two elections where the return of Labour MPs in Scotland has been essential to the return of a Labour Government.

In 1964 Harold Wilson became PM after defeating Conservative Alec Douglas-Home, securing an overall majority of four, and in February 1974 he defeated incumbent Prime Minister, Ted Heath, also by a mere four seats.

Alex Orr