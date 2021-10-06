Readers’ letters: Murder probe a fresh incentive

In 2015, we made the decision to post a reward of £10,000, in the hope it might encourage new information to come forward to help solve the murder of our uncle, George Murdoch, in 1983.

Last week, on the 38th anniversary of his death, 29th Sept 2021, a totally unexpected and, overwhelmingly kind and generous offer was made by both local papers, the Evening Express and the Press & Journal. They doubled the initial reward to £20,000.

This just might provide the incentive to produce new information needed to resolve this sad case. Both papers have been very supportive since we approached them in 2015, in helping to bring this cold case back into the spotlight. Their reporters have always done an excellent job, reporting factually and staying on message. No sensationalism.

On this particular occasion though, not only did they achieve the same high standards, they went above and beyond them.

To all who participated and were responsible for preparing reports, conducting interviews, producing videos, researching material and, achieving this massive increase in the reward, I and my wife Robina, along with my brother Robert and his wife Christine, owe a debt of gratitude and our most sincere thanks.

To the top management of both papers, we also offer our heartfelt thanks for sanctioning this and injecting new life into this case.

Alex Mckay

Baillie’s miscount

It was striking to note Jackie Baillie MSP, Scottish Labour’s deputy leader, claim that Labour cannot return to power at Westminster without a revival in Scotland.

Since the General Election of 1945 there have been only two elections where the return of Labour MPs in Scotland has been essential to the return of a Labour Government.

In 1964 Harold Wilson became PM after defeating Conservative Alec Douglas-Home, securing an overall majority of four, and in February 1974 he defeated incumbent Prime Minister, Ted Heath, also by a mere four seats.

Alex Orr