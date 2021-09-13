Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Opinion / Readers' Letters

Readers’ letters: Moving sooner could be boost

By Readers' Letters
13/09/2021, 11:45 am
Locator of the Shell Headquarters in Tullos, Aberdeen.
Locator of the Shell Headquarters in Tullos, Aberdeen.

A big deal is being made of a once giant of a oil company (Shell) relocating to Union Street, leaving a site of many acres and buildings.

Sadly this is not happening until next year, on a date unknown.

How nice it would have been if this had happened now, this year.

It would have given a nice boost for businesses still standing in the Union Street area in the run up to and including Christmas.

However, the move is not happening until next year, along with no start date for the demolition of the “New Market”.

How strange that the powers-that-be get flower pots/wooden seating areas/tent-like buildings (for alcohol sales and serving meals) and close off the main street off Union Street – Bon Accord and the like – with great haste.

If only they were in the same gear when it comes to other proposed projects.

Michael North, Lang Stracht, Summerhill.

Vaccinations site nightmare

Using the former John Lewis building for all vaccinations including flu jabs may be suitable for younger or able-bodied people, but for the likes of my mum who can’t walk too far it’s not ideal.

Having to take her into the centre of town from Bridge of Don (where her doctor is literally five minutes away from the house with an ample car park) is going to be really inconvenient.

Also where do you park, when you have to enter through Loch Street and exit on George Street, so she doesn’t have too far to walk to get to and from the car?

Considering the amount of older people who will be in the same boat, I think it’s going to be a nightmare.

C.McG, Bridge of Don.