Readers’ letters: Moving sooner could be boost

A big deal is being made of a once giant of a oil company (Shell) relocating to Union Street, leaving a site of many acres and buildings.

Sadly this is not happening until next year, on a date unknown.

How nice it would have been if this had happened now, this year.

It would have given a nice boost for businesses still standing in the Union Street area in the run up to and including Christmas.

However, the move is not happening until next year, along with no start date for the demolition of the “New Market”.

How strange that the powers-that-be get flower pots/wooden seating areas/tent-like buildings (for alcohol sales and serving meals) and close off the main street off Union Street – Bon Accord and the like – with great haste.

If only they were in the same gear when it comes to other proposed projects.

Michael North, Lang Stracht, Summerhill.

Vaccinations site nightmare

Using the former John Lewis building for all vaccinations including flu jabs may be suitable for younger or able-bodied people, but for the likes of my mum who can’t walk too far it’s not ideal.

Having to take her into the centre of town from Bridge of Don (where her doctor is literally five minutes away from the house with an ample car park) is going to be really inconvenient.

Also where do you park, when you have to enter through Loch Street and exit on George Street, so she doesn’t have too far to walk to get to and from the car?

Considering the amount of older people who will be in the same boat, I think it’s going to be a nightmare.

C.McG, Bridge of Don.