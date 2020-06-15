Readers’ Letters: Motivated rant was misguided

I have to take issue with Frank Gilfeather’s column in Thursday’s EE.

Where is your evidence, Frank, that patients were transferred from hospital to care homes without being tested?

Where is your evidence that the hospitals were infected?

Where is your evidence that the people who died in care homes were the same ones who had been transferred from hospitals?

Didn’t care homes have a duty to quarantine all new patients? Wouldn’t you normally in a pandemic?

This is no more than a politically motivated rant.

Who would you rather have leading the country Frank?

Tory Jackson Carlaw, Cardboard Cutout Richard Leonard, Wishy-Washy Willie Rennie?

Aye, good luck with that then!

I think poor old Frank is somewhat misguided in his thinking, or maybe he grudges Nicola Sturgeon the plaudits she so rightly deserves.

George Gray, Aboyne.