Readers’ letters: Mistakes must be investigated

At long last Scottish Government ministers have admitted that they made “mistakes” in sending hospital patients to care homes, a lot of whom had tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

Why was this decision taken? I think it was just to make space for future Covid-19 infected people. Those in charge said that they were following the science to make decisions. However, I’m sure the professionals looked at how highly infectious the virus was worldwide, and especially how quickly it invaded, and shut down Europe. This information would then be given to the relevant committees. Did the ministers then do due diligence? If so, why did they not do a risk assessment to prevent the transfers? After all, it’s only common sense.

Being in a government, even with special powers, does not negate your legal responsibility to those whom you serve – the public.

Ultimately, those ministers and NHS hierarchy who made their conclusions are, in my opinion, criminally responsible for the infections and deaths of hundreds of care home patients, and staff.

I also believe this should be investigated by public officials and the HSE and, with any malefaction found, those responsible should be prosecuted. I also hope that any committee meeting minutes, and emails, do not mysteriously “disappear”, as seems to have happened in the past.

JH, Aberdeen.

Attraction

Regarding the market plans for Aberdeen.

We have family in Belfast and we always visit St George’s Market.There’s not just food but craft stalls, gifts and souvenir stalls and many more.

There’s also live music to listen to while enjoying a taste of some of the amazing food on offer.

The market attracts visitors from all over the world who are visiting Belfast. Hopefully, when the cruise ships can come to Aberdeen, it could be a great attraction getting life back to the city.

Catherine Stubbs, Aberdeen.

High rates

Regarding the fears for the high street’s future, the council killed Union Street in the first place.

You just need to walk down and see what shops there are now – all phone and charity shops, bookies and empty buildings due to high rates to fill deep council pockets.

CW.