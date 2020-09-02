Readers’ Letters: Mercy’s death shames us all

If nothing else shames our broken immigration system then surely the death, due to extreme poverty, of Ugandan refugee Mercy Baguma should shame us all.

In 21st Century Scotland, albeit with an immigration policy controlled by Westminster, this must be looked at. We should all be told why this tragedy happened.

The UK meddled in Uganda for many years and gave the country the misfortune of Idi Amin Dada, who killed, raped, stole, booted out the Asian population – who came to the UK.

Surely we should have tried to help someone who simply wanted to escape poverty with her young son, who amazingly survived.

He will at least now have a chance, thanks to the magnificent charity of Scots. Sadly, it is too late for the boy’s mother.

We need to either tell immigrants yes or no. The whole shambles of ‘maybe’ isn’t working. Meanwhile, while they decide, they’ll stop your benefits.

Poverty is the single biggest problem in our world today.

We have to help countries where we meddled and left a shambles.

If we don’t, then how many more souls will simply become ghosts in a broken society and die of starvation?

A Lamb, Fraserburgh.

Why so upset?

RE the new mobile app to help stop virus transmission.

If you have any kind of smartphone you are already providing info on yourself.

I don’t know why people are so upset about these apps.

J Milne.

Running the risk

It seems that First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has a weak ministerial team that survives blunder after blunder and multiple U-turns without any risk of being sacked.

It is admirable to be loyal to your cronies, but the minority SNP government is running the risk of losing public confidence as Scottish ministers now regard their appointments as cast in stone.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Bucksburn, Aberdeen.