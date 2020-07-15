Readers’ Letters: Measures more suited to plague

Being an essential worker, I notice daily the limited numbers walking through the many streets now partially blocked for social distancing, and I find this totally unnecessary given it is a virus and not the bubonic plague.

The UK has 66,000 deaths every year not related to Covid-19.

If the streets were indeed crowded I could perhaps understand why these measures exist.

It would be better if part of Union Street was cobbled like Broad Street and still allowing buses to drive through slowly.

I have heard businesses are not happy either – in Rosemount Place I’m yet to see more than four or five shoppers, and not all shops are open yet.

There’s no need for these restrictions – yes, we think the virus may return, but the cases in hospital have not been as was predicted and all these temporary hospitals have been hardly, if at all, used.

This is only my opinion, but I hear it’s the same on the buses.

Thomas Duncan, Aberdeen.

Big picture

A new report by Oxfam reveals an estimated 122 million more people could face starvation this year as a result of social and economic fallout from Covid-19 through damage to economies, mass unemployment, disruption to food production, coupled with declining aid to those less fortunate than ourselves.

Politicians need to look more carefully at the big picture before embarking on the destruction of our society in the name of Covid-19.

James Sinclair, Castle Street

Open tragedy

Scotland registers 18 new Covid-19 cases and opens up a full investigation. Melbourne has 860 new cases and reimposes a full lockdown. Florida has over 15,000 new cases in a day and opens up Disney World!

It would be funny if it wasn’t so tragic.

Ian Craig, Aberdeen.