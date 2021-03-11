Readers’ Letters: McInnes a big loss for Dons

My DAD first took me to Aberdeen FC in the days of Graham Leggat and George Mulhall so I have seen my share of players and managers come and go from Pittodrie over the years.

I hope Aberdeen know what they are doing in parting ways with Derek McInnes, pictured.

He brought pride back into Aberdeen FC and changed them from lower table, which they had been since the days of Alex Smith more than 25 years ago, to a team who – over an eight-year period – were only consistently bettered by one team with vastly bigger resources.

A modest return in trophies has been as a result of this dominant Celtic team, which has been unchallenged in Scottish football for nine years. To consistently provide a decent challenge to such a team despite the constant turnover in players he has had to cope with has been exceptional.

Just imagine having to replace the likes of Rooney, Shinnie, McLean, McKenna, Jack, Wright, Mackay-Steven, Cosgrove, Christie and Madison (unaffordable to buy so both returned after loan expired) and Hayes, McGinn and Taylor (all returned after transferred out). And imagine how many trophies might have been won if even some had stayed just a little longer.

Philip Milne, Banchory.

Boo to the ‘boo boys’

So the “boo boys” have won and McInnes is forced out at AFC.

As a fan and season ticket holder of more than 50 years, I watched the Dons sack Alec Smith in the 1990s as a direct result of the boo boys and then we all saw what happened to the Dons for the next 20 years! Multiple managers came and went, crowds went down and the team would have been relegated but for a technicality!

While results have not been good of late, McInnes would have turned it round next season if not for the boo boys!

Liverpool are in similar circumstances but their boo boys are drowned out by “real” supporters.

DR, Portlethen.

Hopefully we’ll get someone who doesn’t see third as the holy grail and is not scared to have a go at the ugly sisters.

AC.