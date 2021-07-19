Readers’ letters: Mask rules only confuse people

When you fly off on holiday you may well meet the pilot and first officer and the cabin crew but probably not the baggage handlers, refuellers or engineers. But all are necessary.

Similarly, politicians who make decisions on such things as face coverings do not always meet the people who have to reinforce their decisions such as shop security staff, shop floor staff, shop managers and checkout operators.

If they did, rather than the personal responsibility message of “wear face coverings if you want to” they may be inclined to adopt either making face coverings mandatory or having no face coverings at all.

The problem created by saying go back to work, walk, cycle or take your chances with the public transport system is that it is confusing.

Do I return to work or not? Who looks after my children if I go back to work? How many employees are coming into work and how do I adapt for social distancing at say, 7pm on a Sunday night? How do I stay alert, control the virus and save lives?

The problem is that England has neither the Protection of Workers (Retail and Age Restricted Goods) (Scotland) legislation or mandatory face coverings in shops from July 19 while Scotland has both

Unfortunately, no prizes for guessing where I would rather be as a shop worker.

Peter Ovenstone, Orchard Grove, Peterhead

Where are fuel stops?

If YOU live in Aberdeen and want to drive to Edinburgh in a petrol car remember to take a couple of gallon cans of fuel with you, because if you do not come off the dual carriageway there are no petrol stations.

Likewise if you drive an electric car, remember to take a bucket of electric with you because again unless you leave the dual carriageway there are no plug-in points.

The SNP want us to go green and buy electric cars.

Well, provide plug-in points on a very busy route between Aberdeen and the capital.

Scotland does extend above the central belt.

Don McKay, Provost Hogg Court, Aberdeen.