Readers' Letters

Readers’ letters: Let our judges give whole life

By Readers' Letters
04/10/2021, 11:45 am Updated: 04/10/2021, 12:25 pm
Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, who has been handed a whole life order at the Old Bailey for the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard.
The whole life sentence imposed on Wayne Couzens, pictured, for the horrific murder of Sarah Everard is commensurate with the crimes committed.

Whole life means he will never be released from prison.

I could cite several instances where, in my opinion, such sentences should have been imposed on persons convicted of murder in Scotland.

Instead, terms such as “life” and “serve a minimum number of years” have been imposed.

“Whole life” sentences are not handed down in Scotland and in my opinion that’s yet another example of interference by the Scottish Government’s justice department.

At the same time, some judges impose maximum sentences at their disposal but not all adopt a similar approach.

Whether or not one lives in Scotland or England the grief suffered by the next of kin is just as intense and it offers a modicum of comfort when the maximum sentences are handed down to offenders.

No sentence imposed on a murderer can ever be too severe in the eyes of the nearest and dearest who are left behind to pick up the threads of their lives.

TF

Fireworks fizz

Shock and horror, the owner of a fireworks shop says there might not be enough stock for bonfire night – blame Covid-19, Brexit or increased shipping costs.

This will not stop supermarkets and corner shops having their own supplies to sell willy nilly to the idiots who set them off at night, scaring the elderly, dogs, cats and other animals.

Personally I don’t care if no fireworks are sold/bought because the majority of us would have a quiet time.

T Shirron, Davidson Drive, Aberdeen

A free country

In response to A Robertson’s lament about letters criticising the SNP – of which I stand guilty as charged – I’ll continue to do so, as it’s called free speech.

If I want to say that our Holyrood health secretary is out of his depth – regardless of Covid 19, austerity or Brexit – then I shall. Just as I will accuse our prime minister of being an incompetent buffoon who couldn’t organise a jumble sale let alone run a country.

Jonathan Mitchell