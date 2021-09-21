Readers’ letters: Left in the dark

The likelihood of increased gas prices over the winter isn’t the only energy issue we’ll have to put up with. A lack of wind across the UK recently has meant that coal-fired power stations are being used to plug the power gap.

Given that the UK is committed to phasing out coal-burning power stations by 2024 and that four of our 13 nuclear reactors are due to be shut down within the next three years with no immediate replacements in the offing, I am concerned where the generating capacity is coming from to recharge the increasing number of electric cars on our roads and also to power the electric heat pumps which are set to replace our domestic gas boilers.

With our governments on both sides of the border keen to be seen to be green – particularly with the COP26 eco-summit in Glasgow just around the corner – rather than discussing exactly how we’re going to generate enough energy to keep the lights on (and how much it will cost), I fear the future could be looking dark for all of us.

Jonathan Mitchell

AFC strikers just can’t find the net

I’ve been to watch the Dons twice so far this season, and witnessed a draw and a loss.

Saturday’s game against St Johnstone showed that the Dons simply can’t score, same against Ross County, where a scrappy late equaliser got a point.

It’s early in the season yet, but neither Christian Ramirez or Jay Emmanuel-Thomas look like regular goalscorers.

I hope I’m proved wrong, as the Dons look good going forward, but there’s no end product.

Andrew Lamb, West Road, Fraserburgh