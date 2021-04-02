Readers’ letters: Labour need to take advantage

It’s time for Scottish Labour to wake up and smell the coffee.

The Tories will almost certainly be wiped out in the elections – nobody will forgive them for lumping us with Brexit alongside a disastrous mismanagement of the pandemic.

Look also at the totally impractical mess they have left in Northern Ireland.

Essentially, all Bojo did was make sure he greased the palms of all his public schoolboy chums on PPE manufacture and supply at any price they wanted – just to fill their own greedy pockets.

The country is on its knees financially, the MPs did not take a single penny of a pay cut.

As for the 1% pay rise for nurses south of the border, it is an absolute insult to human intelligence.

Leave Salmond and Sturgeon to turf it out in the boxing ring – this is a personal vendetta, it’s the SNP’s own self-imposed “ice cream wars” which can only ever end up in tears.

Labour just needs to change policy to deliver independence and get Scotland back into the EU pretty pronto. After all, it was Donald Dewar, a Labour stalwart, who gave us devolution.

Now it’s time to finish the job off – good and proper.

Scottish Labour need to read the mood music, quickly.

Bill Docherty.

Tory view

Can I say how much I enjoyed the leaders’ debate on Tuesday and, Douglas Ross aside, everyone had a good input.

As a life-long Tory, from the Thatcher era, I think maybe it’s time for a complete revolution in Scottish politics.

If independence is the wish, then Westminster has a fight on their hands. However, if another independence vote is allowed, and it’s another no, surely the whole thing has to be put to bed for at least 20 years, a real generation, and not the seven years the SNP have hijacked.

A Lamb.

I enjoyed a fair debate

I thought the Green Party woman was great and would love to see her working with Nicola Sturgeon. I was unimpressed by Willie Rennie and Douglas Ross – no surprise there. Neither have anything to offer and Ross just goes on about independence. I’m sure he said it more times than Sturgeon did.

LN.