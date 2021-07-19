Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Opinion / Readers' Letters

Readers’ letters: John Lewis call comes too late

By Readers' Letters
19/07/2021, 5:00 pm
Kevin Stewart MSP has suggested John Lewis donate the site of their Aberdeen store to the city to help the regeneration of the city centre and "cement their legacy" after closing the shop.
We have been made aware that Kevin Stewart MSP has called for John Lewis to donate the now former John Lewis building/ site to Aberdeen city.

In my opinion, this type of thinking is 40 years too late for our city, hence why our city has absolutely no legacy from the oil and gas industry.

When the oil giants wanted to muscle in to Aberdeen, this should have been arranged with caveats in place, similarly to what the Shetlands Islands have done, as in allowing planning for certain things, but we require the finance for leisure facilities (for example).

Thinking after the horse has bolted is of no use, this is why we require a total overhaul of our city leaders. Aberdeen is going into major decline fast.

Gordon park

Just a sign of the times

I enjoyed Dennis Forbes Grattan’s letter in tonight’s EE, regarding his disgust at BBC salaries. Alas Dennis, it’s purely a sign of the times.

In the past , the BBC had a reputation for being skinflints, although the standard of programming back then was far superior.

I remember writing sycophantic letters to Points of View presenter Barry Took, along the lines of “I would gladly sell my house and all its contents, just for the test card alone.”

Sadly, over the years the Beeb has had to compete with satellite and streaming services, although in my book you still have an awful lot for your licence fee buck. I would certainly give back a free licence to over-80s mind you. If Lineker and Zoe Ball along with Jeremy Vine left the Beeb, Dennis, they could earn probably even more money.

Andrew Lamb, Fraserburgh