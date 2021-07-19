Readers’ letters: John Lewis call comes too late

We have been made aware that Kevin Stewart MSP has called for John Lewis to donate the now former John Lewis building/ site to Aberdeen city.

In my opinion, this type of thinking is 40 years too late for our city, hence why our city has absolutely no legacy from the oil and gas industry.

When the oil giants wanted to muscle in to Aberdeen, this should have been arranged with caveats in place, similarly to what the Shetlands Islands have done, as in allowing planning for certain things, but we require the finance for leisure facilities (for example).

Thinking after the horse has bolted is of no use, this is why we require a total overhaul of our city leaders. Aberdeen is going into major decline fast.

Gordon park

Just a sign of the times

I enjoyed Dennis Forbes Grattan’s letter in tonight’s EE, regarding his disgust at BBC salaries. Alas Dennis, it’s purely a sign of the times.

In the past , the BBC had a reputation for being skinflints, although the standard of programming back then was far superior.

I remember writing sycophantic letters to Points of View presenter Barry Took, along the lines of “I would gladly sell my house and all its contents, just for the test card alone.”

Sadly, over the years the Beeb has had to compete with satellite and streaming services, although in my book you still have an awful lot for your licence fee buck. I would certainly give back a free licence to over-80s mind you. If Lineker and Zoe Ball along with Jeremy Vine left the Beeb, Dennis, they could earn probably even more money.

Andrew Lamb, Fraserburgh