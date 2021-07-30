Readers’ letters: Jail alternatives are underfunded

Regarding the article about Scottish Prisons in Crisis.

The Scottish Prison Service is in crisis and more effective alternatives of community service are currently grossly underfunded.

Despite good evidence showing that community service orders are more effective and reduce reoffending rates, the Scottish Government continues to underfund community service facilities which ironically would solve many of their headaches with the prison service.

There are 15 prisons in Scotland with a prisoner population of more than 8,000 making Scotland rank as one of the worst countries in Europe in what is a “mass incarceration” policy continuing to adequately support the more effective community alternatives

Douglas Forbes Grattan, Bucksburn, Aberdeen.

Pavements need a clean

As A son of The Granite City, I visited last week after a considerable time away due to the current Covid pandemic. I was shocked and dismayed at the appalling state of the pavements, especially in the city centre due to the amount of gull guano.

Next time I visit, I may have to wear wellies if nothing is done.

Please, city councillors, invest in a pavement-washing machine and get the city looking a bit more clean and welcoming.

David Wood, Essex.

Way ahead

I agree that we are a long way off 100% renewables capability, but large-scale devices are now being installed to store surplus grid power for calm periods.

The direction of travel is definitely in favour of clean, carbon-free electricity for all.

Jeff Rogers, Waters of Feugh, Banchory.