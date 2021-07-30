Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
News / Opinion / Readers' Letters

Readers’ letters: Jail alternatives are underfunded

By Reporter
30/07/2021, 5:00 pm
Post Thumbnail

Regarding the article about Scottish Prisons in Crisis.

The Scottish Prison Service is in crisis and more effective alternatives of community service are currently grossly underfunded.

Despite good evidence showing that community service orders are more effective and reduce reoffending rates, the Scottish Government continues to underfund community service facilities which ironically would solve many of their headaches with the prison service.

There are 15 prisons in Scotland with a prisoner population of more than 8,000 making Scotland rank as one of the worst countries in Europe in what is a “mass incarceration” policy continuing to adequately support the more effective community alternatives

Douglas Forbes Grattan, Bucksburn, Aberdeen.

Pavements need a clean

As A son of The Granite City, I visited last week after a considerable time away due to the current Covid pandemic. I was shocked and dismayed at the appalling state of the pavements, especially in the city centre due to the amount of gull guano.

Next time I visit, I may have to wear wellies if nothing is done.

Please, city councillors, invest in a pavement-washing machine and get the city looking a bit more clean and welcoming.

David Wood, Essex.

Way ahead

I agree that we are a long way off 100% renewables capability, but large-scale devices are now being installed to store surplus grid power for calm periods.

The direction of travel is definitely in favour of clean, carbon-free electricity for all.

Jeff Rogers, Waters of Feugh, Banchory.