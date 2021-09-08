Readers’ letters: It’s still chaos on our streets

Aberdeen City Council should be ashamed regarding the mess they are creating all over the place with roads blocked off everywhere.

Union Street is to remain closed until November they are saying. Oh yes, I will believe it when I see it.

I doubt if they will open it up just before Christmas, and why November? Why not now?

I agree with your recent correspondent on the subject of beer tents blocking off Bon Accord Street. We can eat inside now, so why are they still there?

Also I, for one, had to wait 45 minutes for a bus from the town to the Bridge of Don yesterday because the drivers couldn’t get through the fiasco of the traffic getting round Bridge Street/Guild Street/Market Street.

The bus queue was almost down to Archibald Simpson’s from the bus stop at Castlegate.

It will only get worse as more and more people are venturing into town.

I am disgusted with the way Aberdeen city centre is now. The reasons above are only the tip of the iceberg.

You would not have room to print all the mistakes that are being made.

L. Duthie, Aberdeen.

Straight red card for STV

Yet again Scottish football fans are denied the right to view their team on “normal” TV channels.

STV have had the gall to show England playing Hungary on September 1, now this week they are showing Andorra and Poland.

Not everyone can afford Sky TV to view their footballing heroes, listening to the matches on radio is old-fashioned and outdated.

Football is a people’s sport and should be shared out equally on TV.

T. Shirron, Davidson Drive, Aberdeen.

Not so urgent

I am unsure what point Judi Martin was trying to make, but she seems to have forgotten there was a global pandemic during 2020. Emergencies were prioritised over electives. Had her condition been urgent I am sure she would have been seen soonest.

Dr I. A. Gillanders, Queens Road, Aberdeen.