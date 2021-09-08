Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Opinion / Readers' Letters

Readers’ letters: It’s still chaos on our streets

By Readers' Letters
08/09/2021, 11:45 am
Pictured are people at The Grill, Union Street, Aberdeen. Story on people drinking in Aberdeen following the easing of lockdown restrictions.
Pictured are people at The Grill, Union Street, Aberdeen. Story on people drinking in Aberdeen following the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Aberdeen City Council should be ashamed regarding the mess they are creating all over the place with roads blocked off everywhere.

Union Street is to remain closed until November they are saying. Oh yes, I will believe it when I see it.

I doubt if they will open it up just before Christmas, and why November? Why not now?

I agree with your recent correspondent on the subject of beer tents blocking off Bon Accord Street. We can eat inside now, so why are they still there?

Also I, for one, had to wait 45 minutes for a bus from the town to the Bridge of Don yesterday because the drivers couldn’t get through the fiasco of the traffic getting round Bridge Street/Guild Street/Market Street.

The bus queue was almost down to Archibald Simpson’s from the bus stop at Castlegate.

It will only get worse as more and more people are venturing into town.

I am disgusted with the way Aberdeen city centre is now. The reasons above are only the tip of the iceberg.

You would not have room to print all the mistakes that are being made.

L. Duthie, Aberdeen.

Straight red card for STV

Yet again Scottish football fans are denied the right to view their team on “normal” TV channels.

STV have had the gall to show England playing Hungary on September 1, now this week they are showing Andorra and Poland.

Not everyone can afford Sky TV to view their footballing heroes, listening to the matches on radio is old-fashioned and outdated.

Football is a people’s sport and should be shared out equally on TV.

T. Shirron, Davidson Drive, Aberdeen.

Not so urgent

I am unsure what point Judi Martin was trying to make, but she seems to have forgotten there was a global pandemic during 2020. Emergencies were prioritised over electives. Had her condition been urgent I am sure she would have been seen soonest.

Dr I. A. Gillanders, Queens Road, Aberdeen.