Readers’ Letters: It’s always time to fight racism

Replying to Grant Bjorkelund’s take on the protest held in Aberdeen on Saturday June 13.

“Now is not the time,” he says. When would he consider a good time to stand up to racial discrimination?

I’m quite sure George Floyd didn’t plan to die during a pandemic and cause a worldwide retribution to act in what was the “enough is enough” moment.

His “we are all equals on this planet” quote says it all about Mr Bjorkelund walking through life either naively or choosing to ignore.

At the protest, masks, gloves and hand sanitiser were handed out to every single person before the march which was acted out impeccably – where Barney Crockett got “largely peaceful protest” from shows he didn’t even bother to find out anything about it.

I was at the protest and will be 55 on my next birthday. I’ll be quite happy for you to buy me a drink to celebrate it on the day Grant.

B McGregor, Craigiebuckler.