Readers’ letters: ‘It should never have been built’

Regarding the calls for marshalls to deal with traffic at the Bridge of Don retail park, Costa Coffee should never have been allowed planning permission to create their drive-thru there.

It causes so many queues and holds up traffic – just shows money talks.

Even before they were allowed a drive-thru there, I hated driving on that road especially when there were roadworks and you had to go that way to get on to the Ellon Road dual carriageway.

Costa Coffee needs to relocate elsewhere.

RW.

Toughen up

Something really needs to be done to stop the speeders I read about in the EE, with a driver doing 127mph on a B-road (speed limit 60mph). Then two others over 100mph and another four 30mph-plus above on 60-limit roads.

What needs to happen is an intermediate ban till the case goes to court then the drivers fined, points on licence and bans until they have to resit driving test – theory and practical.

Just imagine you were to meet these drivers coming along the road you were on be it driving, walking or your family and children.

Andrew Stubbs, 1st Driver Training.

Stay safe

Regarding easing of coronavirus restrictions, remember what happened last time. It’s not up to governments or NHS to make sure this is the last lockdown, it’s up to us to make it work.

Concerned.

Time for the council planners to wise up

Regarding local councillors and residents calling for traffic marshalls due to queues waiting to be served at the Costa at Bridge of Don retail park.

Every retail park needs two entrances and exits.

When is the planning department going to wise up and stop creating havoc in these places?

Aberdeen’s a joke when it comes to parking anywhere.

I bet a lot of people don’t even bother at the weekend to shop here, as it’s a headache getting in and out.

Build an exit and entrance on the other side of the car park at the Costa end. Easily done.

The beach retail park is the same at weekends.

I for one will easily drive to Dundee, and have a day out and shop in a more relaxed place.

PS.