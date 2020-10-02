Readers’ Letters: Intake only for education fees

Irresponsible – clearly what universities should be labelled, not what one would expect from an academic institution that teaches medical science.

During this mass epidemic, you do not have to be a medical genius to figure out what the consequences will be if you take an intake of students and house them all in communal buildings.

It appears that the economics played a large part in this decision without regard or thought to the outcome: getting heads on pillows and full fees for education and lodgings from these students seems to have been the objective.

We know that things are difficult for the universities just now, just as it is for the entire country, but there is no excuse for this and they should be held fully accountable for their actions.

They will undoubtedly have known that since the lockdown of the universities earlier in the year, some students have been stranded in this country, paying rent to private landlords and having to complete their course online.

Since then nothing has changed, so why did they accept the new intake of students?

The outcome is horrendous and who can tell how it is to be rectified.

I do hope that the decision on how to sort this out is taken by authorities outwith the universities’ control.

G Duncan, Aberdeen

Hardest occupation

The most difficult job in the world at the moment – being the moderator in the Trump-Biden Presidential debate, or should that be debacle?

The moderator, Chris Wallace, found his task exceedingly difficult given the immoderate behaviour of Trump.

Argue the politics, not the person, please.

D Fitzgerald.

Scrap HS2 and Trident

Chancellor Rishi Sunak needs billions to fight Covid-19, so scrap Trident and HS2.

It will cost at least £100 billion to shorten travelling time by rail from London to Birmingham by just 20 minutes.

Use the 20 minutes to look out of the window and thank your God you are still here to see the beauty of this country.

JK, Kingswells.