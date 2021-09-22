Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Opinion / Readers' Letters

Readers’ letters: Ignore imperial units nonsense

By Readers' Letters
22/09/2021, 11:45 am Updated: 22/09/2021, 12:30 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepares to board a train from Penn Station in New York to Washington DC where he will meet US President Biden later today. Picture date: Tuesday September 21, 2021.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepares to board a train from Penn Station in New York to Washington DC where he will meet US President Biden later today. Picture date: Tuesday September 21, 2021.

Still looking for a Brexit bonus?

Well, “Bodger” Johnson may finally have one for you, or so he thinks.

Yes indeedy, the Tories have announced the return of imperial units to replace those evil EU socialist-surrender metric ones. Brilliant, except for a couple of minor points.

Firstly, the use of imperial units for commerce has been permitted since 2007. We never stopped using miles, and many happily measure their height in feet and inches.

Secondly, imperial units originated in France – or what is now Italy if you prefer – and were developed as a European/international system to ease trade.

Today’s metric units have been developed into an International System or SI, with logically derived units – not just for international trade, but to make science work as simply and as free of errors as possible.

In 1999 a $125 million Nasa mission to Mars missed the planet because of a failure to convert data from imperial to metric.

In 2021 the Tories are equally far off target by assuming they can divert our attention from the developing omnishambles of Brexit with some imperial flag-waving.

Scientists and engineers everywhere will ignore this nonsense. We all should.

William McLeod, Netherbrae, Turriff

Our Market Street mess

I Had occasion to walk down Market Street recently, on the very day you wrote in glowing terms about our city.

Attached is only one example of the mess littered in the city centre.

Pedestrianisation? You must be having a laugh!

James Noel, Aberdeen