Readers’ Letters: Horrific crime, barbaric death

Lisa Montgomery, a woman convicted of a murder in America in 2004, was on death row for 13 years before finally being executed by lethal injection on January 13.

To be on death row for that period of time and for Donald Trump to refuse to halt the execution makes one question, seriously, the American justice system.

The childhood of Lisa Montgomery, pictured, was one of relative poverty, trafficking and all-round abuse.

The crime for which she was convicted was of a horrific nature and may well have deserved the maximum sentence for a capital murder. But to take 13 years to carry out the sentence and to totally disregard her background is barbaric.

Will it go down as another Trump legacy to allow the execution of the first American woman for 67 years, or will it be a case of “justice was seen to be done”? I know which box I would tick here.

Jab injustice

On January 8, I attended ARI for a cataract operation.

Afterwards, I asked the medics if they had had the Covid vaccine. They had not.

On Wednesday, I was invited for a vaccine appointment on Saturday.

I am not 80 or over, have no underlying conditions.

I welcome the vaccine offer, but think I must be far down the list and not above medical staff.

Also, on the subject of click-and-collect being curtailed. This is silly – you drive in, collect, put in your car and go home. That’s safe. The supermarket is unsafe.

Unnecessary

Re Andy Murray testing positive for Covid before the Australian Open.

Sorry, but I don’t see tennis and football as a necessity right now, so players should not be allowed to travel.

