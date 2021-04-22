Readers’ letters: Help the Earth by going vegan

While there are many actions we can take today on Earth Day to help the environment – including recycling, using water sparingly, and helping to preserve forests – we must also acknowledge that we cannot call ourselves environmentalists while still eating meat.

If we wish to protect the Earth – and all the beings who reside here – we must stop supporting industries that raze forests, pollute land and waterways, waste water, and generate enormous amounts of greenhouse-gas emissions. We can shun all these industries in one fell swoop by going vegan.

University of Oxford researchers say that avoiding meat and dairy is the single biggest way to reduce our impact on the planet. It is far more effective than reducing flights or opting for an electric car, because it addresses pollution, resource use, and greenhouse-gas emissions. Of course, the emissions-reduction potential of vegan eating alone is significant: Oxford scientists have stated that a global move towards eating fruit and vegetables – and away from consuming meat and dairy – could reduce food-related emissions by two-thirds.

While small steps towards greener living – like shorter showers, energy-efficient light bulbs, and hybrid cars – can help, they don’t have anywhere near the impact of switching to compassionate vegan meals.

Do your bit to help the Earth while reducing animal suffering and doing your part to prevent future animal-borne diseases by going vegan this Earth Day.

Jennifer White, Peta.

A hole lot of trouble

The current pothole situation in Aberdeen is a disgrace but what makes it worse is the shoddy patching that subsequently breaks up within weeks.

The damage done to car tyres, suspension and wheel alignment is hefty and gives garages a handsome income.

Dennis Forbes, Grattan.

Tory taxes

I was struck by Tory manifesto proposals to cut income tax for higher earners.

This demonstrates how out of touch they are, planning tax cuts for the rich while widening the gap between rich and poor.

Tory proposals would increase the £43,663 annual earnings threshold at which people start paying the higher rate to match the UK Government’s £50,271.

Alex Orr.