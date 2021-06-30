Readers’ Letters: Hancock’s NHS plan a disgrace

In his latter days as Health Secretary, Matt Hancock had controversial plans to “pool” personal NHS records of several million persons and sell the information therein to interested businesses.

This included anything up to three million pensioners whose files could be accessed.

Data held therein would include mental health, drug abuse, criminal activity and sexual histories.

Personally, I believe this was a disgraceful intended move on his part and whether or not his proposals are adopted at least the public will be fully aware of part of his “sexual history”.

As so often happens in a case like this, his innocent family become victims resulting from his inordinate and lustful behaviour.

The plan has been put on ‘hold’ until September 1 of this year when it will be reviewed.

TF.

Support for SNP falling

According to the latest poll from the Sunday Times, support for Scottish independence has dropped to 48% as the electorate in Scotland becomes disillusioned with the poor performance of the SNP administration in matters of NHS and education.

The “U-turn” decision to scrap the SQA and the massive backlog of treatment at NHS hospitals are indications of the failure of the SNP to govern Scotland efficiently.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Aberdeen.

Reds victory

A huge roar for the Aberdeen FC women’s team on clinching the SWPL 2 title. Brilliant achievement. Let’s hope Scotty Broon and Co can do the same this season.

Come On You Reds…

Mark Murray, Bridge of Don, Aberdeen.