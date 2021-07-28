Readers’ letters: Gull cull vital to end menace

Like many of your readers, I too have reached the conclusion that the seagull population in the north-east needs culling.

The problem is, how do you tackle such a huge problem, with such a huge and mobile bird population?

The traditional harbour feeding grounds seem to have dried up a bit, and now the scurries, as they’re known locally, have taken to our high streets and housing estates.

I feel it would be totally impractical to introduce poisons and/or contraception to try to cull the birds, and I fear that their growing numbers may well become a part of our everyday life.

I also doubt if the Scottish Government have the guts to take action against such an annoying problem, as they’re too busy wasting time and money on putting Gaelic spellings on police cars and ambulances.

Andrew Lamb, West Road, Fraserburgh

Treat them as city rats

The incessant noise of seagulls, the mess they leave behind and now their increasing tendency to attack members of the public must be addressed in Aberdeen.

It is far too easy to say that they are a protected species.

Whilst I can understand and totally agree with the need to protect wild birds in their historical habitat, there must now be a genetic difference between sea gulls and city gulls.

The city variety should be treated as town rats and be eradicated as a pest and a possible carrier of disease through littering their droppings around the city.

There has to be a moratorium between health professionals, environmentalists and, dare I say it, the seemingly slopey shoulders of our elected council members.

If government was to carry out a poll on the issue I’m sure what the outcome would be.

Will they listen to the majority on this subject?

R.C, Aberdeen