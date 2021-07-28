Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Readers’ letters: Gull cull vital to end menace

By Readers' Letters
28/07/2021, 5:00 pm Updated: 28/07/2021, 5:24 pm
Like many of your readers, I too have reached the conclusion that the seagull population in the north-east needs culling.

The problem is, how do you tackle such a huge problem, with such a huge and mobile bird population?

The traditional harbour feeding grounds seem to have dried up a bit, and now the scurries, as they’re known locally, have taken to our high streets and housing estates.

I feel it would be totally impractical to introduce poisons and/or contraception to try to cull the birds, and I fear that their growing numbers may well become a part of our everyday life.

I also doubt if the Scottish Government have the guts to take action against such an annoying problem, as they’re too busy wasting time and money on putting Gaelic spellings on police cars and ambulances.

Andrew Lamb, West Road, Fraserburgh

Treat them as city rats

The incessant noise of seagulls, the mess they leave behind and now their increasing tendency to attack members of the public must be addressed in Aberdeen.

It is far too easy to say that they are a protected species.

Whilst I can understand and totally agree with the need to protect wild birds in their historical habitat, there must now be a genetic difference between sea gulls and city gulls.

The city variety should be treated as town rats and be eradicated as a pest and a possible carrier of disease through littering their droppings around the city.

There has to be a moratorium between health professionals, environmentalists and, dare I say it, the seemingly slopey shoulders of our elected council members.

If government was to carry out a poll on the issue I’m sure what the outcome would be.

Will they listen to the majority on this subject?

R.C, Aberdeen