Readers’ letters: Ground upgrade still best option

Following on from a letter in Your Voice on May 8 from CT, he is correct in saying that the fans of AFC and the locals must be given a chance to express their thoughts and ideas on the future of a football stadium.

In March 2017, the then AFC chairman said that not building a new stadium at Kingsford would lead to Aberdeen being branded a “backwater”. I wrote in Your Voice at that point and stated that Aberdeen is a backwater. I’m afraid to say, nothing has changed to make me alter that opinion.

Within the same printed letter, I suggested that by far the best solution would be to upgrade Pittodrie (other clubs have upgraded their grounds), purchase, incorporate, and create a partnership with the golf clubs (at that point my suggestion was to use this area to form AFC’s training ground).

The Broadhill Bar site could also be purchased, ultimately creating a sports facility/social club etc for all to use.

I certainly think this is by far the best option for the city.

Gordon Park.

What about the people?

The climate change disciples want to cull cattle since they emit methane.

Scotland has 0.15% of global emissions and 1.76 million cattle, 6.9m sheep and 330,000 pigs. There are 989m cattle, one billion sheep and 900m pigs in the world. What will those who want to cull methane-emitting animals propose doing with the 7.8bn people on the planet all quite happy emitting methane?

C Cross.

Market it!

Which option should be chosen for the former BHS building? Definitely a market. With affordable units for local small businesses to rent. There are loads of local home-run small businesses around Aberdeen and the shire that could benefit from the indoor market. It would draw people back into town, too.

KRW.