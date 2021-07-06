Readers’ Letters: Ground ideal for football stadium

The last thing Bridge of Don needs is 500 more houses.

Builders can’t sell the new houses already built at Dubford and Grandholm plus the proposed 7,000 houses at the Parkway.

The council evaluate the income from council tax revenues on 500 homes at approximately £1 million per year. The AECC ground would be ideal for a football stadium as it has great access via the new bypass for travelling support without any disruption to city residents.

P.S. Should there be a referendum on the stadium proposal at the beach and not leave the decision to our short-sighted councillors?

Jimmy Norman, Bridge of Don.

What was the point of it all?

As British troops have been “sneaking” out of Afghanistan after 20 years of war the Taliban have recaptured 140 district centres.

Our soldiers suffered loss of comrades, loss of limbs, loss of sanity and loss of respect.

All this with the furore of Tony Blair in believing the USA.

Someone should be held to account for all the heartache and grief that was caused.

What was the point of it all in the first place?

T Shirron, Davidson Drive, Aberdeen