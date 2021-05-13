Readers’ letters: Going nowhere in Union Street

Late on Friday afternoon I went onto Union Street for the first time in a year to shop in M&S for trousers.

Outside afterwards the corner coffee cafe had a few people in but otherwise I was the only customer wherever I bought items, which was difficult. There were closed shoe shops, the boarded up BHS, plus an empty Timpson and a mobile repair shop. I turned around and decided to check the Bon Accord Centre, for the toilet at least.

What an adventure. You enter the shopping area from the south, but cannot follow the directions (one way for Covid) to go up the stairs for relief. Nor can you use the lift to go from lower mall to upper mall: pressing the UM button on either panel is not an option (they do not light). So up an extra floor, to the car park and I am almost outside on Harriet Street but there’s a car barrier. “Confusing, isn’t it,” shouted a woman. It sure was when eventually I was standing by the porcelain I looked up to read one of many signs that say “Do Not Use”.

I offer the above by way of levity since we know the answer to the letter in the EE which asked: “Has anyone asked the people of Aberdeen what they think?” about the council stadium and other plans.

It is of course: “Why bother…” They will do what they like – who can forget the beach cycle lane fiasco?

Paul Martin, Aberdeen.

Sturgeon can’t win

Regarding Nicola Sturgeon relaxing lockdown rules from May 17, people will not be happy whatever she does.

If she opens everything too soon and causes a spike and people die, the same people that moaned for things to open will call for her to resign and those that want to take it slowly and safely will moan if she opens too fast.

It’s a lose-lose, whatever she does.

AI.

City centre

On the new indoor market for the Bon Accord Centre – good news. Hope it stays for a while.

Rents and business rates are what is killing shops in Aberdeen.

Also parking charges should be reduced to encourage shoppers in. Some public transport is not frequent enough and expensive.

IW.