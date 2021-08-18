Readers’ Letters: Glass ought to consult Fergie

I would have thought Stephen Glass was aware of the history of AFC in as much as they only play to their top ability against the Old Firm.

Against other sides they have already decided what the outcome will be and only play to the level they think they need to.

Obviously Mr Glass had decided Raith Rovers were not going to offer any threat so did not play a full strength team.

Well done Raith who realised that being one goal down is not the end and embarrassed AFC by scoring two goals.

I have always maintained a one goal lead is not enough and efforts should always be ongoing to add further goals – yes goals plural.

Only during the reign of Alex Ferguson have AFC continually played to their full potential as he had the knack of being a very hard manager and one who had the respect of his playing staff and all others.

Alex Ferguson has strong ties with Aberdeen and it would not be out of order for Mr Glass to try to arrange a meeting and pick his brain. I’m sure he would concur.

Stewart Greig, Aberdeen

Use booze tax to help those most in need

Deaths due to alcohol increased in Scotland by 17% last year to 1,190 deaths showing that minimum pricing of alcohol has achieved precious little apart from increasing profits on alcohol sales for supermarkets and off-licences.

If the Scottish Government had just listened to those involved with helping people with alcohol problems then the additional tax on alcohol in Scotland could have been used to help those in need.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Aberdeen