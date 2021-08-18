Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Readers’ Letters: Glass ought to consult Fergie

By Readers' Letters
18/08/2021, 12:00 pm
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass.
I would have thought Stephen Glass was aware of the history of AFC in as much as they only play to their top ability against the Old Firm.

Against other sides they have already decided what the outcome will be and only play to the level they think they need to.

Obviously Mr Glass had decided Raith Rovers were not going to offer any threat so did not play a full strength team.

Well done Raith who realised that being one goal down is not the end and embarrassed AFC by scoring two goals.

I have always maintained a one goal lead is not enough and efforts should always be ongoing to add further goals – yes goals plural.

Only during the reign of Alex Ferguson have AFC continually played to their full potential as he had the knack of being a very hard manager and one who had the respect of his playing staff and all others.

Alex Ferguson has strong ties with Aberdeen and it would not be out of order for Mr Glass to try to arrange a meeting and pick his brain. I’m sure he would concur.

Stewart Greig, Aberdeen

Use booze tax to help those most in need

Deaths due to alcohol increased in Scotland by 17% last year to 1,190 deaths showing that minimum pricing of alcohol has achieved precious little apart from increasing profits on alcohol sales for supermarkets and off-licences.

If the Scottish Government had just listened to those involved with helping people with alcohol problems then the additional tax on alcohol in Scotland could have been used to help those in need.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Aberdeen