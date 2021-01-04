Readers’ Letters: Give priority to teaching staff

Regarding the story about calls for the reopening of schools to be postponed and more remote learning to be used, I really believe education staff (this includes all staff who work in a school) should be prioritised for the vaccine. Surely this is a no brainer?

Teachers want to be in school teaching, they didn’t go into the profession to teach on a laptop.

However, it has to be as safe as possible for both adults and children. Social distancing just doesn’t happen in schools; PPE consists of extra handwashing and wearing disposable masks.

If the government wants schools fully open and all children in classrooms, prioritise us for the vaccine.

AC.

Let’s move on, Scotland

Now that a Brexit deal has been approved by the House of Commons we should all work hard to make it a success.

I appreciate this will be particularly difficult for the SNP as this is something they’ve been campaigning against since June 2016. It’s an open secret that they were hoping for a no-deal outcome as this would have aided their attempts to break up the UK.

Yet surely it makes sense for Scotland to embrace the new opportunities offered by Brexit rather than indulge in another protracted constitutional battle?

Jonathan Mitchell.

Kids lose out

RE the call to postpone schools opening, if kids are off for any length of time they need to look at repeating a year! They’ve lost so much. Home-schooling does not work.

LB.