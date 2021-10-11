Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Opinion / Readers' Letters

Readers’ letters: Getting crabby really shellfish

By Readers' letters
11/10/2021, 11:45 am Updated: 11/10/2021, 2:20 pm
The claws are out as UK fishermen get into a crab war with the EU.

Boats from EU countries can catch 42,000 tons of crabs and scallops in our waters while UK boats can only catch 12,000 tons from the EU.

On a visit to Arbroath harbour, I witnessed boxes and boxes of crabs and lobsters being sorted.

Talking to the fishermen I asked if they were going to UK restaurants? No, they were going to France and Spain and still they argue.

Their EU argument is full of holes like their nets and they are being totally shellfish continuing to be crabby since Brexit.

T Shirron, Davidson Drive, Aberdeen.

Sharing the way ahead

Just when we thought Brexit couldn’t get much worse, and indeed our coming winter any gloomier, then the French have threatened to cut our electricity off.

This was due to the French fishing fleet being messed about and denied fishing licences for British waters, which were promised as part of the Brexit deal, leading to many French boats not having fished for the past nine months.

I say again, as world resources become scarcer, it’s in all our interests to share, and not isolate ourselves.

Andrew Lamb, Fraserburgh.