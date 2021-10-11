Readers’ letters: Getting crabby really shellfish

The claws are out as UK fishermen get into a crab war with the EU.

Boats from EU countries can catch 42,000 tons of crabs and scallops in our waters while UK boats can only catch 12,000 tons from the EU.

On a visit to Arbroath harbour, I witnessed boxes and boxes of crabs and lobsters being sorted.

Talking to the fishermen I asked if they were going to UK restaurants? No, they were going to France and Spain and still they argue.

Their EU argument is full of holes like their nets and they are being totally shellfish continuing to be crabby since Brexit.

T Shirron, Davidson Drive, Aberdeen.

Sharing the way ahead

Just when we thought Brexit couldn’t get much worse, and indeed our coming winter any gloomier, then the French have threatened to cut our electricity off.

This was due to the French fishing fleet being messed about and denied fishing licences for British waters, which were promised as part of the Brexit deal, leading to many French boats not having fished for the past nine months.

I say again, as world resources become scarcer, it’s in all our interests to share, and not isolate ourselves.

Andrew Lamb, Fraserburgh.