Readers’ letters: Get ‘defaulters’ to clear leaves

While driving to work in rural Aberdeenshire these past few days, I’ve noticed very expensive council lorries trying to clear the gutters of leaves, and frankly, failing miserably.

I say that as no criticism of the operators, but all these brushes do is clear a small lane through the middle of the leaves, still leaving some of them in the gutter.

I’d like to get all the people on community service, (the military used to call them defaulters), and have them all out with brush and shovel, and the appropriate hi-vis clothing, doing real work, and preventing our drains from choking, which could lead to subsequent flooding.

Same with many prisoners. Why can’t these souls be put to use in clearing snow from public walkways, and leave the council to pick up the loads of filth that litter our streets?

As usual, the health and safety, human rights crowd will probably poo-poo the idea due to some nonsense.

A Lamb, West Road, Fraserburgh

Glass must take blame

It is all very well for Dons boss Stephen Glass to blame the senior players and say they are letting down the new stars.

What he must remember is the buck stops with him, and if he isn’t capable of getting his senior players to perform then he should be shown the door.

He is in charge of all the players and if he cannot get their respect and performance then there is only one answer.

So far he hasn’t exhibited any vestige of ability in running a top- flight football team and getting results, which after all is what he is being paid for.

Stewart Greig