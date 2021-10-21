Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Opinion / Readers' Letters

Readers’ letters: Get ‘defaulters’ to clear leaves

By Readers' letters
21/10/2021, 11:45 am
While driving to work in rural Aberdeenshire these past few days, I’ve noticed very expensive council lorries trying to clear the gutters of leaves, and frankly, failing miserably.

I say that as no criticism of the operators, but all these brushes do is clear a small lane through the middle of the leaves, still leaving some of them in the gutter.

I’d like to get all the people on community service, (the military used to call them defaulters), and have them all out with brush and shovel, and the appropriate hi-vis clothing, doing real work, and preventing our drains from choking, which could lead to subsequent flooding.

Same with many prisoners. Why can’t these souls be put to use in clearing snow from public walkways, and leave the council to pick up the loads of filth that litter our streets?

As usual, the health and safety, human rights crowd will probably poo-poo the idea due to some nonsense.

A Lamb, West Road, Fraserburgh

Glass must take blame

It is all very well for Dons boss Stephen Glass to blame the senior players and say they are letting down the new stars.

What he must remember is the buck stops with him, and if he isn’t capable of getting his senior players to perform then he should be shown the door.

He is in charge of all the players and if he cannot get their respect and performance then there is only one answer.

So far he hasn’t exhibited any vestige of ability in running a top- flight football team and getting results, which after all is what he is being paid for.

Stewart Greig